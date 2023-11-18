SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,706 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.54% of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter.

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Price Performance

SPSK stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61.

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Company Profile

The SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated global investment-grade sukuk of various maturities and weighted by market value. SPSK was launched on Dec 30, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

