Steakholder Foods (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) versus Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Head to Head Review

Steakholder Foods (OTCMKTS:MTTCF – Get Free Report) and Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Steakholder Foods and Shockwave Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Shockwave Medical 0 2 8 0 2.80

Shockwave Medical has a consensus price target of $269.78, suggesting a potential upside of 56.73%. Given Shockwave Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shockwave Medical is more favorable than Steakholder Foods.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

87.4% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Shockwave Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shockwave Medical $489.73 million 12.97 $216.00 million $6.42 26.81

Shockwave Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Shockwave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A Shockwave Medical 36.33% 42.41% 26.44%

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats Steakholder Foods on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offers technology implementation, training, and engineering support services directly and through contractors to food processing, food retail, and cultivated meat companies. Steakholder Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels. It also provides product for the treatment of coronary artery disease, such as C2 IVL catheter and C2+IVL catheter that are two-emitter catheters for use in IVL system. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

