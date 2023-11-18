Stifel Nicolaus Raises Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$15.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AYA. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.75 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of AYA opened at C$8.55 on Wednesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$6.58 and a 1-year high of C$11.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.28.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

