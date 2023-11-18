Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Bright Health Group Call Options (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 257,800 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 689% compared to the typical daily volume of 32,666 call options.

Bright Health Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE BHG opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.87. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $86.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

