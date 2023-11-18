StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Enservco by 852.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enservco by 118.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

