StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Trading Up 2.0 %
NYSE SIF opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.28.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter.
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
