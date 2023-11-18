StockNews.com Downgrades Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) to Buy

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Shares of WMK opened at $61.35 on Thursday. Weis Markets has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weis Markets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMK. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 3.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Weis Markets by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 24.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.