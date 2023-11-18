StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMED. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.55.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $93.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,335.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $106.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after buying an additional 138,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,438,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after buying an additional 237,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.2% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,559,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $142,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

