StockNews.com Lowers Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.11. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $24.78.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The shipping company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 39.40% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after buying an additional 495,349 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the second quarter valued at $11,953,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 518,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 48,522 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 76,457 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 404,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

