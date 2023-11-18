Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Down to $10.77

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.77, but opened at $10.20. Stratasys shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 117,853 shares.

SSYS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a report on Saturday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stratasys Trading Up 5.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. Research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 34.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,112,000 after buying an additional 1,001,968 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at about $12,394,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $13,206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,760,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $8,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

