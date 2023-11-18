Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives $141.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SUI opened at $122.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $163.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

