Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,072,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of FOX worth $36,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden increased its position in FOX by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 188,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in FOX by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 90,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 37,115 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in FOX by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 287,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in FOX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 84,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $30.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.93.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

