Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,594,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Snap worth $42,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Snap by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,615,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 344,679 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Snap by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 34,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
Snap Price Performance
Shares of SNAP opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap
In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,333,483 shares in the company, valued at $28,351,818.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $129,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 469,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,969.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $122,071.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,351,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,462,173 shares of company stock worth $13,455,654 over the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.52.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
