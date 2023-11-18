Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Essential Utilities worth $36,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,684,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.29. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $49.89.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

