Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,491,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of NiSource worth $40,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 170.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 24.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

