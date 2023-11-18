Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,323,600 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of Rivian Automotive worth $38,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 118.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 99.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.95.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $32.69.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.