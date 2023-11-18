Swiss National Bank Has $35.77 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Universal Health Services worth $35,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.31.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS opened at $135.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.68. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.69 and a 1 year high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.