Swiss National Bank Has $36.81 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of Qorvo worth $36,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth $377,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.95. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.48.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $880,803.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $880,803.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

