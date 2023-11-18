Swiss National Bank Has $37.76 Million Stock Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,561 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Qiagen worth $37,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth $288,658,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,979,000 after purchasing an additional 434,472 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,307,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,357,000 after purchasing an additional 421,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,062,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,226,000 after purchasing an additional 814,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Qiagen Price Performance

NYSE:QGEN opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.40. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.79 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

