Swiss National Bank Has $38.38 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of APA worth $38,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on APA from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 3.50. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.