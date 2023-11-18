Swiss National Bank Has $39.60 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Caesars Entertainment worth $39,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,358,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,832,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 141.3% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,167,000 after acquiring an additional 901,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,465,000 after acquiring an additional 676,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.41. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.