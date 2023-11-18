Swiss National Bank Has $41.59 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Leidos worth $41,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 74.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 167.1% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

LDOS stock opened at $105.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

