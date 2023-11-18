Swiss National Bank Has $42.72 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $42,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELS. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ELS stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $74.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.29%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.