Swiss National Bank Has $43.86 Million Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Bentley Systems worth $43,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $743,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,838.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,838.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $3,979,543.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,738,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,153,729.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,086 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,409. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ BSY opened at $52.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.79, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.04. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.
