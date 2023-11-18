Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of United Therapeutics worth $36,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 204.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 288,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,594,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

UTHR opened at $228.94 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.84.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.76, for a total value of $1,354,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.76, for a total value of $1,354,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,244 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

