Swiss National Bank Purchases Shares of 1,296,600 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,296,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,216,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Equitable as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 333.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 52.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 236.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $28.38 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EQH

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.