Swiss National Bank Sells 106,800 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Hormel Foods worth $43,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,288,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HRL stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

