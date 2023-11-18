Swiss National Bank Sells 151,900 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Mosaic worth $41,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 97.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

MOS stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

