Swiss National Bank Sells 158,000 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,975,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Healthpeak Properties worth $39,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $715,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 178,610 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of PEAK opened at $16.47 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.