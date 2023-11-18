Swiss National Bank Sells 161,400 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Unity Software worth $35,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 91.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,455,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,455,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 68,454 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $2,576,608.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,619.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 968,337 shares of company stock valued at $28,155,257 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

