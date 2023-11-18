Swiss National Bank Sells 26,000 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $44,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $152.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $192.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.