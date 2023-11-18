Swiss National Bank Sells 261,400 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $43,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 225.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.04.
Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.26 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62.
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.
