Swiss National Bank Sells 31,000 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of BILL worth $40,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BILL by 64.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in BILL in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in BILL by 227.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in BILL in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BILL from $124.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BILL news, Director David Hornik purchased 17,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 13,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,510,453.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,964,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Hornik acquired 17,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,203 shares of company stock worth $7,520,289. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of BILL stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average is $104.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.97.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.58 million. Research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

