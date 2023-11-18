Swiss National Bank Sells 40,100 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,360,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Royalty Pharma worth $41,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 454.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 33.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.51.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 258.07%.

Several research firms have commented on RPRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.