Swiss National Bank Sells 42,600 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Packaging Co. of America worth $42,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $155.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $159.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.87.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.83.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

