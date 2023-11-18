Swiss National Bank Sells 48,700 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Etsy worth $38,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Etsy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Etsy by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 116,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 18,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $675,227.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $950,434.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

