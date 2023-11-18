Swiss National Bank Sells 55,500 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Pentair worth $38,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $28,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Pentair stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $71.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

