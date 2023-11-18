Swiss National Bank Sells 67,100 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $45,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,976,573,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TAP stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average is $63.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

