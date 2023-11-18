Swiss National Bank Sells 85,200 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 85,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of BorgWarner worth $41,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 76.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in BorgWarner by 56.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Guggenheim upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nomura lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE BWA opened at $34.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

