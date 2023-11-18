Swiss National Bank Sells 97,000 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Match Group worth $42,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Match Group by 53.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Match Group by 683.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $58,315. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

