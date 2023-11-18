Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,160,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 124,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Juniper Networks worth $36,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,885 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $739,337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,574,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,799,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $509,389,000 after acquiring an additional 473,661 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,361,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $356,633,000 after acquiring an additional 609,945 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $831,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,136 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

