Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

TAIT stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Taitron Components by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Taitron Components by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.