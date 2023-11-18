Target (NYSE:TGT) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.39.

Target Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $129.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.54. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

