TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 19,676 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $18,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average is $89.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.84. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

