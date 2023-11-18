TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,237 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,855,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,411,000,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.99.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $130.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average is $122.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

