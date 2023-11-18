TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.18% of CF Industries worth $24,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CF Industries by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $93,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Shares of CF opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.12. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $109.79.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

