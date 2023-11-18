TD Asset Management Inc Grows Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 243.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820,456 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.29% of agilon health worth $20,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in agilon health by 38.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 162,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in agilon health by 44.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in agilon health by 22,875.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in agilon health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,809,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,471,000 after buying an additional 33,711 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,751.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other agilon health news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $338,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,751.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

agilon health Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of AGL opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on agilon health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About agilon health

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

