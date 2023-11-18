TD Asset Management Inc Has $17.44 Million Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,206 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.26% of BRP worth $17,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of BRP by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 26.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Price Performance

BRP stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.28. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.43.

BRP Dividend Announcement

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 200.41% and a net margin of 9.09%. Analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC upped their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

