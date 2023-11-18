TD Asset Management Inc Has $18.30 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,822 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $18,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,641,093,000 after acquiring an additional 819,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,090,060,000 after acquiring an additional 383,957 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,746 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,133 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Motors

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.