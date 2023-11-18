TD Asset Management Inc Has $19.31 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $19,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $124.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.09.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

